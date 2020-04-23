Zoom 5.0 released, promises better security, tighter encryption

Highlights Zoom is bringing the Zoom 5.0 update this week.

It bets big on security and privacy of users.

Zoom 5.0 also takes the encryption level high but not higher.

Zoom is rolling out its biggest update with a horde of improvements and feature enhancements to address the security lapses that have drawn severe criticism. It is called Zoom 5.0 and brings a security icon to group all the privacy and app security-related features under one roof. Zoom had previously announced a 90-day freeze on the development of features to buy some time that the company could invest in redeveloping the security infrastructure. The video conferencing app now allows users to instantly lock meetings, remove participants from a meeting, and ensure password protection for meetings by default. Zoom 5.0 will be available starting this week to all users, but some of the features have already showed up.

The Zoom 5.0 update will enable passwords for most customers, including the Basic, single-license Pro, and K-12 customers. In addition, admins of administered accounts can now define password complexity (such as alphanumeric and special characters requirements). Zoom Phone admins can also decide the length of the pin required to access the voicemail. For cloud recordings, the passwords have been turned on by default while the admins have the ability to set the password complexity. Moreover, hosts will be able to report a participant in case there is an issue. The education customers will see the screen sharing option now available to the host by default.

The cases of Zoom-bombing have posed a challenge for the video conferencing company, eventually leading to questions on the platform's security and privacy. With Zoom 5.0, a large number of nefarious activities, including Zoom-bombing, are likely to minimise.

The waiting rooms have been regularised with Zoom 5.0 update. It is an existing feature but Zoom is now enabling it by default for education, Basic, and single-license Pro accounts. All hosts can now enable Waiting Room while their meeting is in progress, Zoom said in a blog post. The contact sharing has also been improved, allowing large organisations to "link contacts across multiple accounts so people can easily and securely search and find meetings, chat, and phone contacts." This will prevent people with a lesser-known email domain to find themselves added to a strange company directory.

Zoom is upping the encryption level on its app with AES 256-bit GCM standard. It certainly is an improvement from the previous TLS encryption standard but the E2E encryption is still not available for video meetings on Zoom. To recall, Zoom had stated on its website that it supports the end to end encryption but later clarified it was applicable only to textual conversations. "This provides confidentiality and integrity assurances on your Zoom Meeting, Zoom Video Webinar, and Zoom Phone data," said Zoom. The GCM standard for system-wide account enablement will take effect on May 30.