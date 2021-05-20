Zoom announces Zoom Events platform for virtual experiences

Highlights Zoom has announced Zoom events which will enable organisers to host events.

Zoom has announced Zoom Events, an all-in-one platform for virtual experiences. Zoom Events will enable users to organise live virtual ticketed events for internal or external audiences of any size. Zoom notes that Zoom Events combines the reliability and scalability of Zoom Meetings, Chat, and Video Webinars in one comprehensive solution for event organisers.

Zoom Events can be used for a variety of use cases including small and large businesses. Zoom Events will help bigger businesses manage and host internal events like all-hands and sales summits and external events like user conferences. It will also help smaller businesses and entrepreneurs who have been using OnZoom to create, host, and monetize events including fitness and cooking classes, theatrical presentations, and more.



Zoom notes that OnZoom, which is currently in Beta, will be rebranded and folded into Zoom Events, and can be either private or searched and explored publicly.



Zoom Events Platform entails a host of benefits for regular event organisers. It will help users build an event hub to easily manage and share events, it will have customisable ticketing and registration, control access and billing from one portal, host a variety of events that free or paid, and organised once or in a series, bring attendees together with integrated networking, track event statistics like attendance, registration, revenue, among other features.

Organisers can keep the events private or posted to our public directory for others to discover, Zoom Events can be used with an existing paid Zoom Meetings or Video Webinar license.

"It's an exciting time to be at Zoom where the pace of innovation continues to accelerate," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom. "We know that people are looking for flexibility in how they attend events in the future. The hybrid model is here to stay, and Zoom Events is a perfect solution for our customers who are looking to produce and host customer, company, and public events with an easy, yet powerful solution. This is another way we're helping customers scale to meet consumer demands and the evolving virtual and hybrid landscape."



Zoom recently enabled a tool that will allow meeting hosts to arrange up to 25 participants into a single virtual background. The tool, known as immersive view, aims to make Zoom meetings more engaging and collaborative. Meeting and webinar hosts can select Zoom's immersive view the same way they would select the speaker or gallery view.



