Zoom brings in lighting adjustment, noise suppression, other features: Here is how to use them

Zoom, the video-conferencing app has brought in several features for better video calling experience of the users. Only a few weeks back, its contemporary Google Meet rolled out features like blur background and noise cancellation. Zoom's latest update, the 5.2 version has now brought in lighting and noise adjustment features, filters and reactions to make the video calling experience more fun. Let's have a look at these features in detail.

Lighting Adjustment: Users can now adjust the settings of how they appear on a Zoom call. They will have granular control over the intensity of touch-ups and lighting adjustment. They can adjust the brightness and skin smoothening as per their discretion. A slider is available for "Touch up my appearance" and "Adjusting for low light" in the video settings option. To change the settings users can go to Video Settings> Touch up my appearance or Adjusting for low light and move the slider. The options can be used to enhance the lighting in low light situations and can be set on Manual if it is set on Auto by default.

Suppress Background Noise: Another important feature that can now be accessed on Zoom is the Suppress Background Noise feature. It helps users have seamless video calling experiences by helping them significantly suppress the noise in the background. Users will have the option of keeping the noise suppression settings high or low as per their convenience. To share background music users can set the settings as low, and for presentations, they can set the suppression settings as high. Users have to go to Video Settings > Audio > Suppress background Noise to use this feature.

Video overlay for presentations: Users can now give presentations by placing or layering their live video alongside a presentation. Zoom has brought in the option to overlay a user's video on a presentation. This means users can have their presentations as a virtual background like in the case of a weathercaster, as Zoom puts it. Users can also adjust their video size and position on the presentation. Users should go to the Share Screen option and select their slides from the Advanced option.

Filters and reactions: Zoom has brought a host of fun filters like unicorn horns, pirate eye patches, aerospace goggles, etc. for its users. They can also add classic filters like Black and White, Sepia, Frames, etc. Users can also show reactions like celebrate, laugh, or heart using the reaction button.

Users should update their apps to the latest 5.2 version to use these features. All features can essentially be accessed by going to the Stop Video button and video settings.