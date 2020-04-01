Zoom emerges as rich target for cyber criminals amid surging popularity, warns FBI

Highlights Zoom has been reported to have become the new target for cyber criminals.

Zoom, the video-conferencing app, is the new target of hackers and users with nefarious intentions. After the series of 'Zoom-bombing' and other phoney incidents, a new potential threat could looming over the Zoom users, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned in a pre-emptive manner. Highlighting two incidents that took place in Massachusetts in the US, FBI said they have received multiple reports where the video conference has been hijacked to add things such as " pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language."

FBI received a complaint from a Massachusetts-based high school where a teacher was conducting an online class using Zoom and an unknown user joined in. "This individual yelled a profanity and then shouted the teacher's home address in the middle of instruction," FBI noted in a press release. A similar incident took place in another high school in Massachusetts wherein a stranger dialled in, making himself and "swastika tattoos" visible. FBI is now recommending Americans to be cautious while using video-conferencing apps such as Zoom and has laid down some steps on its website to ensure hijacking can be avoided.

ABC News has quoted a former FBI agent, Brad Garrett saying, "Cyber criminals are targeting video conferencing sites like Zoom, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic." According to Garrett, Zoom is a rich target for cybercriminals and people with malicious intentions. They could create domains to target individuals and "impersonate Zoom" to steal information. The attacks ensue activities including spamming, phishing, and online extortion of money. Since Zoom is used by 60 per cent of Fortune 500 companies, cybercriminals see an opportunity to target professionals and steal "corporate proprietary information and sensitive information about employees."

Replying to FBI's advisory, a Zoom spokesperson has said in a statement, "We take the security of Zoom meetings seriously and we are deeply upset to hear about the incidents involving this type of attack. For those hosting large, public group meetings, we strongly encourage hosts to review their settings and confirm that only the host can share their screen."

Zoom has found itself in a pile of controversies including the one where it was found sharing user information with Facebook via an SDK for its iOS app. Its popularity has made the app dethrone WhatsApp in India and its features are being loved by users who are sitting at their home in compliance with lockdown orders by the government to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.