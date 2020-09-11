Zoom strengthens security on video calls with two-factor authentication

Highlights Zoom has launched the two-factor authentication method for its platform.

It comes in several types that require an OTP, a fingerprint, or even a voice.

Zoom's new 2FA feature is free for all customers.

Zoom has added the two-factor authentication to its video conferencing platform. It will allow you to authenticate your account and other features, such as meetings, with an additional layer of security, such as that of a one-time password, a prompt on a registered phone or device, or even fingerprints or voice. The 2FA security comes weeks after Zoom enabled end-to-end encryption on its platform after several global analysts began to criticise the lack of it.

"Zoom's 2FA within our unified communications platform provides a secure way to validate users and protect against security breaches," said Zoom in a blog post. The company has listed as many as four advantages of having two-factor authentication that will intensify security on the video platform.

Zoom now has an improved and robust security infrastructure that will help organisations ward off breaches and identity thefts. Zoom has been plagued with malicious actors who often hijack video meetings by guessing passwords frequently and 2FA will prevent that from happening "by adding an extra layer of security." The company is also stressing that 2FA will reduce dependence on password management, which is risky because a password can be easily lost.

For organisations, two-factor authentication is a huge respite. Zoom says the two-factor authentication helps them "meet compliance obligations" that is needed for confidential or sensitive information being exchanged on the platform. The customer information also stays secure with Zoom's new security method. And finally, schools and small businesses get a free tool to prevent security breaches or hacks, so that they can stop paying for SSO services.

Zoom has enabled several types of 2FA on its platform and basis your preference, you can choose one from SAML, OAuth, and/or password-based authentication. The two-factor authentication can be enabled by following these steps: