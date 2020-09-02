ZTE Axon 20 5G is world's first under-display camera smartphone that you can buy

Highlights ZTE has launched the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera.

The Axon 20 5G uses high transparency display material for this technology on front camera.

ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor and supports 5G.

ZTE has launched what it is calling the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera. The Axon 20 5G is technically the first commercially available smartphone that packs a camera beneath the display. This technology was first shown off by Oppo last year when it ventured into replacing notches and punch-holes with not exactly the motorised pop-up sliders. ZTE never proclaimed it is working on that technology too and now we have a market-ready Axon 20 5G as the first smartphone with an under-display camera.

How ZTE has achieved mass-producing this technology is something that Oppo and Xiaomi might like to borrow. The Chinese company tells that the material used in the display (or specifically in the areas where the cameras are hidden) is high transparency, has an anti-reflective coating, and includes organic and inorganic films that forgo of anything that is displayed on the screen for when the camera is on. since the cameras are not immediately exposed, ZTE is using an optimised software algorithm to reduce the impact of that hindrance on the image quality.

A camera sample of the front camera was also shared by ZTE to make you believe how well this technology works.

It is hard to believe that the camera can actually be on par with most mid-range smartphones with this technology, at least from what the sample shows. But I am not sure how tricky it would be shoot in various modes, night mode for example. Moreover, what exactly is the purpose of the technology and how it is any better than a punch-hole or a notch or a motorised slider in real life are two things that only time (and upcoming reviews from the industry) will tell.

ZTE Axon 20 5G has a Snapdragon 765G processor that gives it the ability to support 5G networks. It has a 6.92-inch OLED display that also embeds a fingerprint sensor under it, along with the proximity sensor and the earpiece. The smartphone is 7.98mm thick and comes in black, orange, blue, and purple colours. It features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a set of four cameras at the back, which are 64-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. It is backed by a 4220mAh battery that unlikely supports any fast charging but there is a USB-C port for that. The ZTE Axon 20 5G runs Android 10.

ZTE Axon 20 5G is available in China for CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs 23,500) for the base variant. The company has not said anything on the international availability of Axon 20 5G yet but going by the previous launches, it might come to markets such as the US and Europe, if not India.