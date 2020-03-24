ZTE launches Axon 11 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Highlights ZTE Axon 11 5G has been launched in China.

It starts at CNY 2,698, which is roughly Rs 29,000.

ZTE Axon 11 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

ZTE has announced the launch of Axon 11 5G that supports the dual NSA and SA modes in supported countries. The Chinese manufacturer has packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC to facilitate the 5G reception on the phone using the X52 5G modem. The smartphone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 64-megapixel main camera among three other sensors at the back. The ZTE Axon 11 5G has been launched in China for now and there is no word on when the smartphone will be available in other markets ZTE operates in.

The ZTE Axon 11 5G has three storage variants in total - the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,698 (approximately Rs 29,000), the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs 32,000), and, finally, the 8GB and 256GB storage model will be available in China for CNY 3,398 (approximately Rs 36,000). The smartphone comes in black and white colours and is now up for pre-orders in China.

In India, the launch of the ZTE Axon 11 5G is unlikely. In its heydays in India, ZTE tried to enter the smartphone market and take on the existing brands such as Samsung. But, eventually, the Chinese company had to wind up its phone business because of disappointing sales. ZTE still continues to sell its network equipment in India to large businesses, much like Nokia and Ericsson.

For specifications in detail, the ZTE Axon 11 5G comes with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone as well. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with support for microSD card. It runs Android 10-based MiFavor 10. The ZTE Axon 11 5G has four rear cameras - a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel snapper. ZTE Axon 11 5G packs a 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0+ under the hood.