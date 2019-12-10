7th Pay commission: Centre approves allowances worth Rs 4,800 crore for these govt employees

The Centre Tuesday said that it has approved allowances worth Rs 4,800 crore for 4.5 lakh of its employees in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh under the 7th Pay Commission.

The Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that certain 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) allowances such as Transport Allowance, LTC, Hostel Allowance, Children Education Allowance and Fixed Medical Allowance will now be released to the employees of erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir who are working in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, since the day these new UTs were created i.e 31st October 2019.

"On account of article 35A and other constitutional ambiguities, the people of these regions were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and other benefits of various Central Laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens in the country," Reddy said in his reply.

"After the declaration issued by the President under Article 370, based on recommendation of the Parliament, and reorganisation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, all such aspects have been addressed and therefore the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions can develop and progress like other parts of the country," he added.

Since Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are UTs now, all the 7th CPC pay and allowances will be given to all the government employees working in these UTs.

Furthermore, the government has also approved the creation of eight medical colleges in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

The colleges will be constructed in the districts of Doda, Kathua, Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Udhampur, Handwara (Dist. Kupwara) in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and one in the UT of Ladakh.

The Centre has also authorised the establishment of two AIIMS like institutions in Jammu and Srinagar.

