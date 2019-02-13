AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hosts anti-BJP rally; invites over 24 opposition parties

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after her 'Mahagathbandhan rally' in Kolkata, has arrived in New Delhi to join the protest rally against the BJP along with other opposition leaders. She is looking forward to forging a grand alliance to tackle the BJP in the 2019 general elections. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of the national capital, is hosting the rally.

Top opposition leaders from more than two dozen political parties have planned to take part in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally at Jantar Mantar today. Apart from Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh's CM Chandrababu Naidu, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will also be taking part at the rally.

Banerjee, before leaving for Delhi, had stated during the Kolkata rally that Modi's 'expiry date' is over.

AAP's Delhi convenor, Gopal Rai, said that all opposition leaders who attended Mamata Banerjee's United India rally in Kolkata were sent invitations for the protest rally. He added that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also been invited for the event.

Additionally, political leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), other parties are also expected to address the anti-BJP rally.

On the other hand, it is still not confirmed that anyone from Congress will be attending the rally or not.

