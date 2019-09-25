AirAsia India offers domestic flight tickets on discount starting Rs 899

AirAsia India has announced a 'Big Sale' offer in which the budget carrier is offering domestic flight tickets for a starting price of Rs 899. Passengers flying to domestic destinations will be able to avail discount on flight tickets over the 3-day long sale between 23rd to 26th September 2019.

To avail AirAsia 'Big Sale' offer, tickets can be booked directly from the AirAsia mobile app or their official website for travel between 10 February and 15 December 2020.

Additionally, AirAsia India is offering a 16 per cent discount on seat selection while booking your flights from AirAsia's official website, Airasia.com.

Sanjay Kumar, COO, AirAsia India said, "As one of the most preferred low-cost carriers in the world, we encourage more and more people to travel the world. With the holiday and festive season just around the corner, most people who are looking to travel can now plan their holiday to perfection with AirAsia's Big Sale. With the launch of Big Sale, AirAsia intends is to make flying accessible to everyone across the world."

AirAsia is a joint venture between Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad and India's Tata Sons. AirAsia India currently operates a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 planes, with more than 165 flights daily.

Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: E-commerce giant creates 50,000 new jobs ahead of festive season

Also Read: Air India to serve Navratra meals on domestic flights

Also Read: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch set for September 26: Here's what we know