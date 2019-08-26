Allu Arjun buys a luxurious Range Rover SUV; names it 'Beast'

Telugu actor Allu Arjun recently bought a new luxury SUV Range Rover and posted a picture of it on his social media profiles. Arjun purchased a black Range Rover from Jaguar Land Rover and named it Beast. He posted a selfie with the SUV on microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "New Car in the House. I named him BEAST. Every time I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind. Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast."

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover#aabeastpic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs - Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

However, the exact variant of the SUV is still unknown. The Range Rover, a luxury car that specialises in four-wheel-drive, is manufactured by British multinational Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors since 2008.

The luxury SUV is available in a wide range of variants, in both petrol and diesel. The most popular variants are available with the engine options of 3 litre, V6 turbo diesel and a 5-litre V8 supercharged petrol unit.

Some of the notable Range Rover owners in the country are Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor and more.

Prices for the Range Rover starts from Rs 2.14 crore, on-road Delhi, for the base diesel model, to Rs 4.64 crore for the high-end SV Autobiography trim. The biggest selling point of the Range Rover is its air suspension feature that gives the SUV a carpet like ride-quality across most terrains. The SUV also comes with leather-clad seats and with an optional special rear seat package which offers airline-style twin seating.

Also Read: Kia Seltos pre-bookings start at Rs 25,000 in India; check out features

Also Read: MG Hector bookings closed! Achieves 2019 sales target within 20 days of launch

Also Read: Kia Motors enters India, launches Seltos SUV at price starting Rs 9.69 lakh; check features, specifications