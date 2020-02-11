Arvind Kejriwal's wife celebrates birthday at AAP headquarters as party heads for big win in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have given a unique gift to his wife, who is celebrating her 54th birthday today, by leading his party to a resounding victory in Delhi. His family members, including his father and two children, celebrated Sunita Kejriwal's birthday at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s office.

Twitteratis wrote birthday wishes to Sunita Kejriwal and one of them tweeted, "What a day to celebrate a birthday!! Happy birthday to Sunita Kejriwal ma'am, the force behind the man of the day today @ArvindKejriwal".

Today is Mrs Sunita Kejriwal's birthday Celebrations all round at @AamAadmiParty office Children Harshita and Pulkit join their parents :) #DelhiElectionResults@ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/PY0G6AokOO - Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) February 11, 2020

Wish u Very Very Happy Birthday ð Sunita kejriwal madam And Have a Nice Day And Godd Bless u . Aap Jiyo Hazaro Saal @KejriwalSunita@ArvindKejriwal#Happybirthdayð pic.twitter.com/s2pBMDIvC9 - Ramesh yadav (@Rameshy48039592) February 11, 2020

Happy Birthday Sunita Kejriwal Maa'm God bless you and entire family . You are the strength of our hero . Proud of you . ðð pic.twitter.com/96kh9FNWZB - Anil Siwach:Iâ¤ï¸ KEJRIWAL (@AnilSiwach5) February 11, 2020

AAP sweeps Delhi. Today is also Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal's birthday. Double celebrations at the AAP headquarters.#AAPWinningDelhipic.twitter.com/SKXzD8X49c - Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) February 11, 2020

@ArvindKejriwal@MamataOfficial HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO FIRST LADY OF NEW DELHI (Mrs. SUNITA KEJRIWAL) - Dinesh Kumar (@DineshK24823966) February 11, 2020

Sunita, on the voting day, February 8, tweeted a family photo outside a polling station and said her son voted for the first time.

As per the election trends, AAP is set to hit a hattrick by winning the Delhi Assembly polls for the third time. As per the current trends, AAP is leading on 63 seats against the BJP's seven in the 70 seat Assembly election. The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections is still underway in the national capital.

