Assam TET 2019 Exam postponed due to CAA protests; check new date, other details

The Secondary Education Department of Assam has officially rescheduled the Assam High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 due to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

The Assam High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 will now be conducted on January 19, 2020 instead of December 22, 2019.

Applicants can check Assam govt's official website ssa.assam.gov.in for more updates.

"The High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam, scheduled to be held on December 22 in Assam, will now be held on 19 January 2020," the Board's official statement stated.

Assam TET 2019 helpline numbers

The Secondary Education Department has issued helpline number to resolve queries of candidates, who were to appear for the exam on December 22. The helpline numbers are listed below:

Toll-free number- 1800-212-005599

For online technical help: 0847-288-0277 (Technical helpline Timing: 10 am to 6 pm)

The Assam High School TET 2019 will be held in five languages -- Assamese, Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali and Bodo.

Nearly 56 thousand applicants had registered for the secondary TET, which is conducted for aspirants who want to become teachers at the secondary schools.

"136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested. These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence. Some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organisations", news agency ANI quoted Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, DGP, Assam as saying.

"We had detained over 3,000 protestors. Preventive detentions are also taking place. We allowed the youngsters to leave after a counselling session," he added.

