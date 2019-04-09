Bajaj Energy files IPO; plans to raise Rs 5,450 crore

Bajaj Energy along with Lalitpur Power Generation Company, Tuesday filed for an initial public offering with the market regulator Sebi with a plan to raise Rs 5,450 crore through the offer.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of a share up to Rs 5,150 crore by the company and an offer-for-sale of equity shares by Bajaj Power Ventures aggregating up to Rs 300 crore.

The company did not say when they plan to open the IPO. Normally it takes months to get the Sebi clearance for an initial public offer.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to purchase 6.99 million equity shares of Lalitpur Power from Bajaj Power Ventures and Bajaj Hindustan Sugar for Rs 4,972 crore, the companies said in a statement, adding the remaining amount will be utilised for general expenses.

Bajaj Power owns 100 per cent in Bajaj Energy, which is into developing, financing and operating thermal power plants with a gross installed capacity of 2,430 MW.

This 2,430-MW capacity comprises 450 MW from five operational plants of 90 MW each, owned and managed by Bajaj Energy and 1,980 MW from the power plant owned and managed by a special purpose vehicle of Lalitpur Power.

Bajaj Energy intends to acquire Lalitpur Power's 1,980 MW from the proceeds of the offer, it said.

Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and SBI Caps are the lead managers to the issue, while IDBI Capital Markets is the co-book running lead managers to the issue, which will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

