BEML bags order worth Rs 400 crore for Bengaluru's Namma Metro

State-run BEML Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 400 crore to augment the metro services in Bengaluru.

"BEML has received a contract for seven metro train sets of six cars configuration to augment the metro services in Bengaluru valued around Rs 400 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

BEML manufactures rail coaches and spare parts and mining equipment at its Bengaluru complex.

The company operates under three major business verticals -- mining and construction, defence and rail and metro.

The three verticals are serviced by nine manufacturing units located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad and Subsidiary - Vignyan Industries, in Chikmagalur District.

Shares of BEML were trading 3.05 per cent higher at Rs 848.95 apiece on BSE.

