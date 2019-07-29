Bharti Airtel deploys digital network infrastructure for Uttar Pradesh

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has designed and implemented a State Wide Area Network (SWAN) for the Uttar Pradesh government as part of the e-governance initiative.

The network infrastructure now digitally connects all state headquarters, district headquarters, block headquarters and tehsil headquarters across Uttar Pradesh and enables the delivery of Government-to-Government as well as Government-to-Citizen services in a seamless manner.

The digital infrastructure - UPSWAN 2.0 - was launched by the state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. It entails 885 Points of Presence (PoPs) across the state and is designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity for delivery of government services to citizens over a Closed User Group network, an Airtel release said.

All state headquarters will be equipped with up to 10 Gbps connectivity while district, block and tehsil headquarters will have up to 10 Mbps connectivity. A dedicated Network Operations Centre has also been set up in Lucknow to monitor the network performance, the statement added.

"UPSWAN will enhance efficiency and enable seamless e-delivery of government services to citizens even in deep rural pockets. These include filing of applications for pension and financial aid, registration for employment, issuance of birth and death certificates, application for new/renewal of ration cards...It will also lay a robust foundation for building smart cities across the State," the statement added.

Airtel has provided an end-to-end solution for the digital infrastructure including internet bandwidth, network equipment, security firewalls, system integration and managed services.

"We are delighted to be able to contribute to the Digital India vision and partner with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in their digital transformation agenda," Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business said.

