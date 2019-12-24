Biz EOD: 7.39 lakh new jobs in October; govt to further amend IBC; Maruti ex-MD faces loan fraud charges

Net employment generation in the formal sector stood at 7.39 lakh in October, shows data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday agreed to promulgate an ordinance for further amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Maruti Udyog's former MD Jagdish Khattar for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, Carnation Auto India.Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1) 7.39 lakh formal sector jobs created in October 2019: EPFO data

Around 1.32 crore new subscribers were added to social security schemes of the EPFO from September 2017 to October 2019, which indicates that these many jobs were created in the formal sector over the past 26 months.

2) Insolvency law: Cabinet approves amendments to protect winning bidders in IBC cases

Under the amendments, the liability of a corporate debtor for an offence committed before the commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process will cease.

3) CBI books Maruti ex-MD Jagdish Khattar in alleged Rs 110 crore loan fraud case; Khattar says 'no wrongdoing'

After retirement from Maruti Udyog, Khattar had launched Carnation Auto India Pvt Ltd for which he got a loan of Rs 170 crore sanctioned in 2009. The loan was declared a non-performing asset in 2015 with effect from 2012, the FIR said.

4) Two rate slabs, special tax on sin, luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST mop-up

In the 38th GST Council meeting, the government received several suggestions to increase GST revenues including cess on cosmetics, gambling and recreational services.

5) Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's profit more than doubles in Ion Exchange stock in 2019

Share price of Ion Exchange has gained 101.48 per cent in the last one year and risen 101.13% since the beginning of this year.