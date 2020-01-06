Biz EOD: Modi interacts with India Inc; Sensex falls 800 points; NSE launches Knowledge Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's top business stalwarts and discussed how to improve economic growth and create new job opportunities. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the second consecutive session on Monday on concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East following the death of a top Iranian general in a US air strike. National Stock Exchange (NSE) launched an AI-powered learning platform NSE Knowledge Hub in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. PM Modi holds meet with Indian business leaders; Ambani, Tata, Adani attend event

The meeting was attended by top businessmen like Ratan Tata (Tata Sons), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), Anand Mahindra (Mahindra & Mahindra), Gautam Adani (Adani Industries), Sunil Mittal (Bharti Airtel), along with others.

2. NSE launches AI-powered learning platform Knowledge Hub

Spearheaded by NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, the platform seeks to collaborate with organisations in the BFSI industry to enhance skills of their employees and academic institutions to prepare future-ready talent for the financial services industry.

Sensex and Nifty were trading lower for the second consecutive session on account of negative global cues.

4. India becomes 2nd largest market on corporate renewable power

Indian corporates have been increasingly procuring renewable power through the open access route, mainly to meet decarbonisation targets and cost savings because of lower cost of renewable power vis-a-vis other sources.

5. Q3FY20 to be one of the toughest quarters for media industry: Edelweiss

The ad revenue decline in Q3FY20 is primarily due to the economic slowdown that has resulted in cutback in ad spends by large categories such as consumer goods, auto, telecom and retail.