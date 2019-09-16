BIZ EOD: Petrol, diesel prices may increase, problem with FM's real estate package and more

The drone attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia on Saturday have disrupted global oil supply and sent prices soaring. Given that India is the world's third-largest oil importer, the uptick in global crude oil prices will inflate the import bill and disrupt the country's fiscal position. Wholesale inflation, based on monthly WPI, remained unchanged at 1.08% in August. In July, wholesale inflation had come down to its lowest in 23 months, since July 2017. Read more headlines from the world of business and economy today:

Petrol, diesel prices may surge in India after attack on Saudi oil facilities

Nirmala Sitharaman's real estate booster unlikely to benefit majority of stuck projects

Experts believe the govt's decision to provide the last mile funding is a wrong approach and is unlikely to benefit majority of the projects, which are stuck in different stages of construction due to the definition of the projects under this scheme.

Wholesale inflation remains unchanged in August at 1.08%

Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.25% compared to a build up rate of 3.27% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks fall as global oil prices surge

Following an attack on Saudi Arabian refining facilities that disrupted global oil supply and soared tensions in the Middle East, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) were trading lower on Monday's trading session.

'Faster and sleeker': NaMo App gets an update ahead of PM Modi's birthday

The new version of 'Narendra Modi' app includes new features such as one-touch navigation, a new content section called 'NaMo Exclusive' and content recommendations based on user interest.