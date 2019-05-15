CBIC plans to conduct online APARs of 46,000 Group B & C officers

The CBIC Wednesday said it will conduct annual performance appraisal of over 46,000 Group B and C officers online, a move aimed at better human resource management.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had started online writing of annual performance appraisal report (APARs) in SPARROW (Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window) for Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers in Customs and Central Excise in 2016-17.

"As part of CBIC's constant endeavour for better HR management, online writing of APARs in SPARROW has now been launched for over 46,000 Group B & C officers of CBIC, working in its various formations all across the country," a finance ministry statement said.

The Directorate General of Human Resource Management (DGHRM), the HR arm of CBIC, is the implementing agency for this project which is being implemented in over 400 formations of CBIC across the country.

SPARROW-CBIC is one of its kind in terms of scale/ number of employees covered as far as central government departments are concerned. It brings a complete change in APAR management of such a large number of Group B & C officers/ staff of CBIC, which would, in turn, lead to better HR Management, the statement added.

"This project leverages modern technology for enhancing the overall efficiency and morale of the huge workforce working in Central GST and Customs formations of CBIC. The project is an important milestone in the journey towards digitisation and paper less working," it added.

