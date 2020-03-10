Congress rebel Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP; posts resignation letter on Twitter

Congress rebel Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the Congress party, is expected to join Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at 6:00 pm on Tuesday. Scindia, who announced his exit on Twitter, said in his resignation letter, "having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, it is time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

Following the exit of Congress' rebel, 21 more Madhya Pradesh MLAs quit the party. These leaders were part of the Scindia camp.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," said Scindia.

Scindia said in his tweet. In the tweet, Scindia posted the letter addressing the Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying that "it's time for me to move on."

Scindia also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and then the two leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the prime minister's residence, amid indications that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government, say sources.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

It is likely to be followed by the BJP staking claim to form the government in the state.

