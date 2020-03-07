Coronavirus cases surge to 34; 150 placed under surveillance programme

The total number of officially confirmed coronavirus (COVID 19) infections in India has risen to 34. The condition of all the 31 patients currently under treatment is stable. Three patients have already recovered, said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The latest three cases that have been found positive for COVID-19 include two from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu, with travel history to Oman.

MoHFW also said that the health authorities have put more than 150 persons under integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) after they were found to have had contacts with an American national who was found COVID 19 positive in Bhutan.

Updating the status of Indian nationals stuck in Iran, MoHFW said that 108 samples have been received from Iran on Saturday morning. "These samples are being tested at the laboratory in AIIMS. Also, six scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been stationed in Iran. Equipment and reagents, worth approximately Rs.10 crores have been dispatched to enable them to setup a lab there", the ministry stated.

A total of 7,26,122 passengers from 7,108 flights have been screened at airports so far, claims MoHFW. "Between yesterday morning and today, total of 73,766 passengers from 573 flights have undergone screening at airports," it added.

As of now, 52 laboratories are operational across the country for testing COVID-19 virus. Additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media (VTM) and swabs for sample collection, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, a special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune was launched by all telecom operators as part of awareness creation. The caller tune plays basic infection prevention messages when a caller dials-out. More than 117.2 crore subscribers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are being progressively reached out to through SMSs and Call Backs.

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: One Indian among 15 new coronavirus cases in UAE

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo waives cancellation, rescheduling charges on bookings

Also Read: Avoid handshakes, greet with 'namaste', says PM Modi