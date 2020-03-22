Coronavirus crisis: Section 144 imposed in New Delhi till March 31

Section 144 will be imposed in the national capital, New Delhi from 9 pm on Sunday till March 31 as a precautionary step to mitigate the possible detrimental effects of the spread of COVID-19 for public health and safety.

"The order will come into force with effect from 9 PM on 22.03.2020 and remain valid up to midnight of 31.03.2020," said the order by Delhi government.

Section 144 restricts:

Assembly of any kind for demonstrations, processions, protests is prohibited.

Any gathering social/cultural/political/religious/academic/sports/ seminar / conference is prohibited.

Organisation of weekly markets (except for vegetables, fruits and essential commodities), concerts, exhibitions etc. is prohibited.

Guided group tours conducted by various private tour operators are prohibited.

Any individual suspected/confirmed with COVID- 19 shall take measures for prevention/treatment i.e. home quarantine/institution quarantine/isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of the surveillance personnel.

Any person contravening this Order shall be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Metro services will also remain completely shut till March 31 in order to contain the pandemic, which has infected over 300 people in the country.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement, said, "As per the latest decision in the fight against coronavirus, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31, 2020".

DMRC added that the move is aimed to control the spread of coronavirus by encouraging people to stay at home.

