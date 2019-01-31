Dabur India Q3 profit rises 10% to Rs 367 crore

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Thursday reported 10.26 per cent rise in the third-quarter net profit at Rs 367.21 crore.

The company's profit in the October-December period of 2017 was Rs 333.03 crore, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 2,274.46 crore, marking a rise of 11.88 per cent from the year-ago period when the income was Rs 2,032.78 crore.

"We have demonstrated our operational strength again by delivering another strong performance during the quarter," CEO Sunil Duggal said.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,815.41 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 1,616.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from consumer care business was up 12.66 per cent to Rs 1,911.56 crore during the reported quarter as against Rs 1,696.66 crore earlier.

Revenue from food business grew 7.55 per cent to Rs 226.60 crore.

Retail business was at Rs 34.24 crore as compared to Rs 32.09 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from other segments stood at Rs 21.42 crore, up 4.53 per cent year-on-year.

The company's board on Thursday approved the appointment of Mohit Malhotra as the next CEO, to succeed Duggal. His appointment will be effective from April 1, 2019, it said.

Shares of Dabur India Thursday settled at Rs 443.25 per scrip, up 2.88 per cent, on BSE.

