Debasish Panda appointed Finance Secretary

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present special secretary, department of financial services

Last Updated: February 13, 2020  | 22:05 IST
Senior IAS officer Debasish Panda was on Thursday appointed as the new finance secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present special secretary, department of financial services.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as secretary, department of financial services, in place of Rajiv Kumar, who superannuates this month end, the order said.

