Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Voting tomorrow on 70 seats; BJP, AAP and Congress in fray

Delhi election 2020: Delhi will see a three-cornered contest with BJP, AAP and Congress fighting to capture 70 assembly seats tomorrow. The results for voting to be held tomorrow will be announced on February 11.

There are 58 general category seats, 12 for SC and none for STs in Delhi assembly. According to the chief electoral officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh, there are a total of 1,46,92,136 (1.46 crore) voters in Delhi comprising 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females. The last date for filing of nominations was January 21, 2020.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is contesting Delhi polls along with its allies JD(U) and LJP has announced a list of 70 candidates. 67 candidates belong to BJP and 2 are from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, and 1 from Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party.

AAP, the ruling party in Delhi, has announced candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Its electoral campaign is led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who will contest from New Delhi and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.

Another key party Congress has announced candidates for 66 seats with its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contesting on 4 seats. In the previous assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party swept the election with 67 seats while BJP managed to win 3 seats and Congress failed to open its account. Congress managed a vote share of only 9.7%.

All three parties have released their manifestos for Delhi assembly election.

BJP released the 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and clean drinking water to every household.

In line with the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, the party will also provide clean drinking water to every household. BJP has also promised to implement Central government's flagship schemes Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi in the national capital. To boost employment, it will also conduct recruitment on all vacant government posts, the party's manifesto said.

AAP too has released its manifesto for Delhi election. Referred by the party as a "28-point guarantee card", the AAP manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty, quality education, 24-hour electricity and clean water.

The party will focus on quality education and provide spoken English classes while introducing patriotism curriculum in Delhi schools.

The Kejriwal led party also said if it is re-elected, it will run a pilot project to allow markets to open 24 hours.

In its manifesto titled 'Aisi Hogi Hamari Delhi', Congress promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers and challenge the contentious CAA in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi. The manifesto also committed to spend 25 per cent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities. Congress has promised to provide free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power.

Congress has promised free bus rides to senior citizens, free education from nursery to Phd for girl students in govt institutions. The party has also mentioned Nyay Yojna (or Nyuntam Aay Yojana), which was the flagship social welfare programme of the Congress party in its 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, in its manifesto.

