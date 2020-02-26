Delhi violence: PM Modi reviews security situation; calls for peace, harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the ongoing clashes in Northeast Delhi, saying peace and harmony have been integral to Indian ethos and it is important to restore normalcy at the earliest.

PM Modi tweeted, "I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times."

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Earlier, he assured Dellihites the cop were working to ensure peace and normalcy. The PM also chaired a cabinet meeting over the exacerbating law and order situation in the national capital.

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

The Delhi High Court (HC) has criticised the police for being inefficient. HC asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to advise the Commissioner of Police to file an FIR against BJP leaders who gave hate speeches. BJP leader Kapil Mishra had delivered an incendiary speech a day before clashes between anti and pro-CAA protesters started on Monday.

At least 20 people have died over the communal violence between rival groups in northeast Delhi. The violence started on Sunday and continued till yesterday night. Some incidents of arson and clashes smouldered the national capital even today.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, in a press conference today, held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence in the national capital and asked for his resignation.

"The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign," said Gandhi. She further added, "There is a conspiracy behind the violence. The country saw this during the Delhi elections as well. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred."

Several localities like Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Kardampuri saw battles between the members of two groups on Tuesday. More than 200, including 48 cops, have been injured.

Also Read: Greta Thunberg meets 'role model' Malala Yousufzai; pictures go viral

Also Read: Trump's fresh 'high tariffs on Harley' jibe at India; he's right and wrong!

Also Read: 'We'll offer them a deal they can't refuse': Piyush Goyal on India-US trade pact