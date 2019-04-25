Delhi weather forecast: Dust storm or thunder storm likely today

The India Meteorological Department has said Delhi is likely to see dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning today.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degrees Celsius during the day, according to the Met Department. The minimum temperature in the day is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The weatherman recorded the relative humidity in the morning at 58 per cent.

The city has been experiencing scorching heat from the last few days. The temperature crossed 40 degree-mark for the first time this year on April 23.

The national capital can expect more dust storm or thunderstorm in the next five days too, the Met Departmanted said.

(With PTI inputs)

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

