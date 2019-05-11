Delhi Weather: Thunderstorm, light rains to bring relief from scorching heat, says IMD

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning is expected in New Delhi today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Light rains are also expected to bring relief from the scorching heat, predicted the weather department. According to the experts, partly cloudy sky with the possibility of lightning and thunder is expected in the national capital on Sunday, when the city will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

According to a weather official, the maximum temperature, in Delhi, is likely to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius Saturday morning, which is slightly below the season's average, reported PTI. Humidity was recorded at 52 per cent, he added.

The weather department also predicted that during the next 24 hours, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Telangana. However, in isolated pockets over Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Bengal heat wave might prevail during the next 2 days.

Due to the ongoing moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and current western disturbances, rainfalls and/or thunderstorms are likely to be felt over many parts of northwest India Saturday. The IMD, in its report, said, "Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during the next four days."

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

