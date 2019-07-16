DGCA suspends flying licences of SpiceJet pilots for six months

Aviation regulator DGCA Tuesday suspended flying licences of two SpiceJet pilots for six months after an aircraft operated by them damaged runway edge lights during landing at Kolkata airport, a senior official said.

The incident happened on July 2 when the plane was operating Pune-Kolkata flight.

In recent weeks, the watchdog has been taking strict action against individuals and entities for various violations.

The official told PTI that flying licenses of the two pilots of SpiceJet - Aarati Gunasekaran and Saurabh Gulia - have been suspended for six months.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decision came after replies provided by them to the showcause notice were not satisfactory.

Investigation into the incident found that the aircraft touched down approximately 1,300 feet from runway threshold point, the official said.

This resulted in the plane "further veering to right of runway centerline and damaging runway edge lights," the official added.

The six-month suspension of flying licences is effective from July 2, the date when the incident took place.

A response from SpiceJet was awaited.

Also Read: ITR filing: Who is eligible to file income tax return; last date, penalty, ways to do it

Also Read: HDFC AMC Q1 profit surges 42% to Rs 291.79 crore, AUM grows 18%

Also Read: Air India to save Rs 20 lakh on every US flight after Pakistan opens airspace