Dish TV waives off 30-days lock-in period from its subscription plans

Dish TV, largest DTH operator in India, has removed its 30 day lock-in period for the pay channels and select channel bouquets. Earlier, once the subscribers had selected their desired channels, they were unable to select new channels or drop them for a period of 30 days. But, now that the DTH Company has waived the lock-in period, consumers will be able to change their subscription plans as per their requirements.

However, according to some consumers, there is still no change for the sports channels' lock-in period, which is of 7-days.

Meanwhile, Dish TV is also the second largest DTH player globally. Dish TV, on December 31, last year made a claim that it has an active net subscriber base of around 236 lakh.

Other two major DTH operators- Airtel Direct TV and Videocon d2h have nearly 55% of the total market share of DTH subscribers across the nation. These two DTH operators, in 2018, added approximately 17.06 lakh subscribers, which is 58.2 per cent of the net subscribers that were added by all the 5 private major DTH operators in India. Dish TV has added 6.43 lakh net subscribers, while Airtel Direct TV added 10.63 lakh during CY 2018.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had claimed that Bharti Airtel and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd are looking to buy a stake in Dish TV in an attempt to take on Jio. The duo is jointly looking to obtain the promoter's 60 per cent stake worth Rs 6150 crore in Dish TV. GIC, the parent company of Singapore Telecommunications also owns nearly 20 per cent of stake in Tata Sky.

Also Read: Bearing the cost of e-KYC will be difficult: Satish Kumar, CEO, Paytm Payments Bank

Also Read: Flipkart pilots video KYC project to offer instant credit to customers