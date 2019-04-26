Fire at Tata Steel's UK plant under control, two employees slightly injured

At least three explosions were reported at the Port Talbot facility of Tata Steel's Europe unit on Friday. Around 3:35 am local time, people residing near the steel plant reported that their houses shook from the explosions. Two employees were slightly injured in the ensuing fire, however, there were no serious injuries, the company said. The fire is now under control and the scope of damage is being assessed.

In a series of tweet, Tata Steel's Europe division further confirmed that all fires have been extinguished and a full investigation has been launched in the case. "We can confirm two of our employees were slightly injured when there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was travelling to the steel plant. All fires have now been extinguished. A full investigation has begun," the company posted on its Twitter handle.

Tata Steel Europe further said that the Port Talbot site has been re-opened to works traffic and any potential damage is being assessed.

Situated in United Kingdom's South Wales, the Port Talbot steelworks facility has been in operation since 1900s and was acquired by Tata Steel in 2007 as part of its acquisition of Corus. The steel plant produces hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanized coil, among other types of steel.