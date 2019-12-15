FM Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from 16 December

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday seek inputs from various stakeholders including industry bodies, farmer organisations as well economists for reviving consumption and boosting growth as the customary pre-Budget consultation exercise begins.

Sitharaman is likely to present her second Budget for the Modi 2.0 government in Parliament on February 1.

Sources said the pre-Budget consultations starting Monday will last till December 23.

They said the main focus of the Budget this time will be on boosting economic growth, which slowed to an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2019-20.

As per the finance ministry, Sitharaman will meet stakeholder groups of 'New Economy: Start-ups, Fintech and Digital Sector' on Monday morning, and financial sector and capital market representatives later in the day.

Industry sources said the government has sought their views on matters like the ease of doing business, regulatory environment impacting private investment, export competitiveness, the role of the state (delayed payments, contract enforcement), and revival of private investment and growth, among others.

The minister is likely to meet industry chambers on December 19.

With the government already affecting significant cut in corporate taxes, expectations are high that it would announce some relief for the salaried class by making changes in the personal income tax structure.

Industry bodies have demanded that income up to Rs 5 lakh should be exempt from tax for individual taxpayers from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to spur demand for goods and services.

They are also demanding hiking the overall deduction limit to at least Rs 3 lakh (from the current Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act) to boost investments and increase tax savings for individual taxpayers.

The finance ministry has already started the Budget preparation exercise, with different ministries and departments making expenditure projections.

The Budget will be keenly watched by market participants for numbers on key macroeconomic indicators like the fiscal deficit.

Also Read: PMC Bank scam: Depositors protest outside Matoshree; meet Uddhav Thackeray

Also Read: Citizenship Amendment Act: Protests across West Bengal; 5 trains set on fire, properties vandalised

Also Read: PNB under-reported bad loans by Rs 2,617 crore in FY19: RBI