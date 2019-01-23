Business Today

PTI        Last Updated: January 23, 2019  | 10:46 IST
Gifts received by PM Modi to be auctioned; funds raised to be used for 'clean Ganga' project

The government will be auctioning about 1,900 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the funds raised will be used for the project to clean river Ganga, according to a statement.

The items that would be auctioned include paintings, sculptures, shawls, pagris, jackets and traditional musical instruments from across the country.

"The physical auction will be conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi from 12.00 pm onwards. The e-auction will take place subsequently from January 29-30, 2019 for remaining items left after physical auction," the statement said.

The items are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, which comes under the Ministry of Culture.

