GoAir waives cancellations, change fee due to cyclone Fani

Budget carrier GoAir Thursday said it will not charge any fee for rescheduling or cancellations for its flights to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi between May 2 and May 5, due to the cyclone Fani, which is likely to hit Odisha coast Friday.

The operations of various domestic airlines have already been affected due to the oncoming cyclone.

"GoAir is waiving cancellation and change fees for Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi flights for travel between May 2 and May 5," the airline said in a statement.

It also said the passengers can re-book their flights within seven days of the scheduled departure of the flight.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm is expected to hit the Odisha coast on Friday.

Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also expected to be affected by the cyclone.

Two other carriers-full services Vistara and budget carrier IndiGo-have already issued travel advisories to their respective customers on Twitter.

Also Read: Bandhan Bank profit surges 45% to Rs 1,952 crore in FY19, provisions jump 96.5%

Also Read: Slowdown Blues: Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales down 18% in April

Also Read: Bold and beautiful! TV shows, movies are now about good, hard-hitting content