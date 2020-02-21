Gold futures soar to record high of Rs 42,472 per 10 grams

Gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 433 to Rs 42,472 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

The trading in the first half was closed on account of 'Maha Shivratri'.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 433, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 42,472 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,354 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery climbed Rs 411, or 0.97 per cent, to Rs 42,649 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 109 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 1.09 per cent to USD 1,638.10 per ounce in New York.

