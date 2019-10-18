Haryana assembly elections: 48-hour dry days announced in Noida, Greater Noida

As the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections approach, law and order authorities are coming down heavy on attempts to use alcohol to influence voters. According to officials, liquor outlets in Noida and Greater Noida, which are close to Haryana border, will remain shut from October 19 to 21 in view of the polls. Voting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly will take place on Monday.

Earlier this week, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan issued similar notices declaring a 48-hour dry day in the areas that border Haryana, in line with the Election Commission of India's orders.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh, all liquor outlets in Gautam Buddh Nagar falling in 8-km radius of Haryana will have to shut shop at 6 pm on Saturday. "The liquor outlets within 8 km radius of Haryana border will also remain shut on the day of vote counting, which is October 24," the order added.

Copies of this order have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government, Excise Department, and the district police, among others, and officials have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the ban.

Haryana has seen a five-fold increase in the combined seizures of cash illicit liquor and narcotics across the state in the first 16 days of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in comparison to the same period during the May general elections, ANI reported. According to National Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk, the average seizure value was more than 50 lakh per day.

With PTI inputs

