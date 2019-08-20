IL&FS case: NCLAT refuses interim relief to Deloitte, BSR Associates

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday declined to give any interim relief to auditing firms Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP and BSR Associates LLP with regard to a ban imposed on them in the IL&FS case.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal will continue its scheduled hearing in the case of their alleged role in the IL&FS matter, a three-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya said.

The NCLAT, however, said that the NCLT will not pass any final order till its next hearing on Sept. 20. Listing the matter for that day, the appellate tribunal also issued a notice to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to file its reply in the IL&FS case within two weeks.

On Tuesday, NCLAT heard appeals filed by Deloitte and BSR against NCLT Mumbai, which had on Aug. 9 rejected their pleas challenging its jurisdiction to ban them for five years for their omissions and commissions in the IL&FS case.

The court had allowed the corporate affairs ministry to prosecute the auditors, along with 21 others, in the IL&FS case. The order was stayed after Deloitte and BSR Associates sought time to challenge the order at the NCLAT.

The corporate affairs ministry had in June moved NCLT seeking a five-year ban on these auditors in the IL&FS fraud case. The NCLT will hear the matter next on Sept. 5.

While Deloitte Haskins & Sells had stopped auditing IL&FS Group by the end of 2017-18, BSR Associates was the statutory auditor of IL&FS Financial Services till it resigned in June 2019, nine months after the company was sent to the bankruptcy court.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office in its investigation found the auditors guilty of painting a rosy picture of IL&FS Financial Services, despite being aware of the poor financial health of the company.

The IL&FS Group is saddled with Rs 95,000 crore in debt.

