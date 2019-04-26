Inox looks to add 272 screens, expand in tier II-III cities

Multiplex operator Inox Leisure looking at an expansion plan Friday said it will be adding 80-90 screens each year as it aims to achieve 850 screens in the next few years.

It currently operates 578 screens at 140 multiplexes across 67 cities in India.

"Last year we opened 85 screens and this financial year we have added 4 screens. We already have a slate of 850 screens signed which we will open in the next few years. We have been very aggressive and that will continue to happen," Inox Leisure chief executive officer Alok Tandon told PTI.

We are looking at adding 80-90 screens every year, he said.

In the course of next few months we are expanding to various parts of the country and not only leaving it to tier I. The company will also go to tier II and tier III cities because we want the people who come to cinemas to experience the best, he added.

The company on Friday launched the country's first MX4D theatre, which is an evolved and immersive technology, that will allow the audience to feel the movie's motion, jolts, pokes, wind, water and scents.

Tandon said that globally, the occupancy of 4D cinemas is much more than the regular one and hence the company is quite bullish about this technology and invested in it.

"We will be changing a few of our current screens into MX4D theatre and there would be greenfield theatres also coming up which would have MX4D," he added.

