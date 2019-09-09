Inputs on likely terror attack in south India: Lt Gen SK Saini

The Army has received inputs that there may be a terror attack in the southern part of India, a top Army commander said on Monday.

Some abandoned boats have been recovered in the Sir Creek area, Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army's Southern Command, told reporters at an event near Pune.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India and the peninsular India," he said.

The Army has undertaken measures for capacity building and capability development in the Sir Creek area, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said.

He was replying to a question related to terror inputs and Pakistan's enhanced deployment close to the Sir Creek area.

"We are taking precautions to ensure that any designs of the inimical elements or terrorists are stalled and they do not get the success which they are wishing," he said.

Lt Gen Saini was speaking on the sidelines of the commencement of Phase II infrastructural development at the Army Law College near Kanhe.

Asked about the changing dynamics and threats emanating from a neighbouring country, he said any conflict which is in the sub-conventional domain has got both external and internal dimensions.

"In the case of J&K, the external dimension is much more pronounced than the internal dimension. We have a very clear cut policy based on which have been resolving insurgencies.

"The government takes a comprehensive view of every conflict and undertakes political, economic, social and diplomatic measures to resolve it. The Army's role is to create conducive conditions for such initiatives by the government," he said.

The Army is "fully geared" for any contingency which arises in the situation as far as J&K is concerned, he said.

Asked about threats issued by the political and military leadership of Pakistan recently, he said, "Threats do not change the functioning of the army and we are ready to fight any eventuality."

On the Sir Creek demarcation issue, he said as far as the resolution of the dispute is concerned, it is a matter between two governments.

