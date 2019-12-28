Business Today
Loading...

IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on January 17

The commercial run of the train will start on January 19

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: December 28, 2019  | 15:47 IST
IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on January 17

The second premium Tejas train of the IRCTC, the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways, is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday.

The commercial run of the train will start on January 19, they said.

The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route.

Also Read: Ratan Tata shares picture flying F18 Super Hornet on 82nd birthday; has a special message for youth

Also Read: Modi govt forms reform panel to review framework for economic indicators, includes critics too

Also Read: Indian economy will rebound soon; slowdown cyclical: Venkaiah Naidu

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: tejas express | tejas express train | tejas express journey | tejas express fare | tejas express food | tejas express full journey | tejas express interior | mumbai goa tejas express | tejas express mumbai to goa | lucknow new delhi tejas express | tejas | tejas exp
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close