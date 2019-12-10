ISB placements: B-school receives 1,383 job offers, highest in its history

Recruiters visiting leading B-school campuses are looking for skills and abilities beyond what B-schools have traditionally been good at - supplying leaders who can diagnose and solve business problems. The students at Indian School of Business (ISB) got 1,383 job offers, the highest in its history, says Chandan Chowdhury, Senior Associate Dean and head of placements at the school.

What stood out this time, apart from record numbers, was the nature of talent recruiters were seeking. They wanted a mix of commercial and people skills, abilities to appreciate nuances of technology and ways to leverage it. They were looking at the ability to innovate from people who had a clear grasp on how technology can be leveraged to solve complex problems. Recruiters posed fairly complex problems to future recruits. Among the questions asked were: "How can I leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning for customer sentiment analysis about my product and services with deep insights on what exactly people like and detest?" Recruiters were looking for attitude and team player abilities too.

The 1,383 offers that ISB students got on day one of the placement process are more than the 1,194 last year. Chowdhury, who is also the clinical professor in operations management and Information systems at the school, said 884 students participated in the process and 85 per cent got placed on the first day as against 63 per cent last year, when 886 students participated in the process. The average CTC was Rs 26.15 lakh and there were 231 companies, including 65 first time recruiters.

In terms of the sectoral breakup, consulting last time was 25.15 per cent (at the time of graduation) but this time it was 22.7 per cent. E-commerce went up from 10.6 per cent last year to 11.28 per cent. He said while compensations may not change significantly from last year, ISB students saw a 124 per cent jump in compensation compared to their pre-ISB CTC.

