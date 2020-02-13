Major fire grips commercial Marol building in Mumbai

A major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Marol area of suburban Andheri on Thursday, a civic official said.

So far, there was no report of any casualty or anyone trapped in the premises, he said.

The fire broke out in the ground-plus-three storey building located in Rolta Technology Park around 11.30 am, the official said.

Dense smoke engulfed the building and its staircases, posing difficulties in the fire-fighting operations.

"It is a 'level-3' (major) fire. Twelve fire engines are engaged in dousing the flames. All efforts are being made to extinguish the blaze," the official said.

The fire is confined to the server room on the building's second floor, he said, adding that its cause is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak may put China's GDP, global economy in dire straits

Also Read: Passenger onboard SpiceJet flight from Bangkok to Delhi suspected of coronavirus, quarantined

Also Read: Alert! Bank strike to hit services for six days in March