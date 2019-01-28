Maruti launches all new Baleno at Rs 5.4-8.77 lakh; check out the updated features

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Monday launched an updated version of its popular premium hatchback Baleno, priced between Rs 5.4 lakh and Rs 8.77 lakh.

The updated Baleno features a new sporty front grill with a wider stance, apart from having precision cut smoked two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Besides, it also has a new infotainment system with rear parking camera integration, navigation with live traffic and vehicle information, and alerts on the screen further add to the driving convenience, it added.

Commenting on the launch, MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said, "Keeping our customer-centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualization, this new Baleno will further enhance the brand's appeal".

He said the Baleno has been a resounding success for Maruti Suzuki in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment.

"Recently, it has achieved another landmark in its journey by achieving a milestone of 5 lakh sales within a record time of 38 months," Kalsi added.

The Baleno continues to be available in both 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines options.

The petrol variant is priced between Rs 5.4 lakh and Rs 7.45 lakh for manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission option is pegged between Rs 7.48 and Rs 8.77 lakh.

The diesel variant is available only in manual transmission option priced between Rs 6.6 lakh and Rs 8.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI said the new Baleno has safety features, including dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

"Baleno complies with offset, side crash and pedestrian safety norms," the company said.

