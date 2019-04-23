MHT CET Admit Card 2019: Here's how to download hall ticket

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on Tuesday released MHT CET 2019 admit card on its official website. Applicants who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their MHT CET 2019 admit card using application number and password.

The MHT CET 2019 admit card, which contains all important candidates' details, such as MHT CET registration number, name, roll number, and address of examination centre, is an important document to be carried to the exam centre as entry without it will be restricted.

How to download MHT CET 2019 admit card?

1) Open the official website of the MHT CET 2019 (info.mahacet.org/MHT-CET-2019).

2) Enter MHT CET 2019's application number, password, security code and click on submit button.

3) Click on the download link for the MHT CET 2019 admit card

4) MHT CET 2019 admit card will appear in PDF format.

5) Download the admit card and take printouts for further reference.

What to carry along with MHT CET Admit Card 2019?

All applicants appearing for examination will be required to carry ID proof along with the admit card at the examination hall:

Candidates can carry any of below mentioned ID proofs:

PAN Card

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Indian Passport

Bank passbook with attested photograph

Photo identity proof issued by a People's representative on official letterhead

Photo Identity Proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead

Recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College or School

Rashan Card

Copy of Aadhaar Card/ E-Aadhaar Card

What not to carry to the MHT CET 2019 exam hall?

All candidates appearing for the examinations must not carry any of the following things inside the exam centre:

Any Electronics items /Gadget

Mathematical tables

Calculator or communication devices like mobile phones, smart watches etc.

The MHT CET 2019 test will be held on May 2 and 3 in online mode. The result for the MHT CET 2019 will be announced on June 3, 2019.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

