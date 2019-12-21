Business Today
The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: December 21, 2019  | 21:51 IST
No need to declare religion for opening bank accounts, says government
Representative Image

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Saturday denied the "baseless rumours" that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for the opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose.

The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.

"There is no requirement for #Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/existing #Bank account or for #KYC. Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by Banks," Kumar said in a late evening tweet.

Tags: Citizenship Amendment Act | Reserve Bank of India | RBI | minorities from Pakistan | Bangladesh | NRO accounts | Ministry of Home Affairs | Department of Economic Affairs
