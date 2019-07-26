Rajasthan govt to make taxi-hailing companies more accountable for passengers' safety

The Rajasthan government has decided to make taxi-hailing companies more accountable for the safety and security of passengers, a state minister has said.

The state government will focus on making cab booking services firms more responsible for safety and security of passenger, service transparency and obeying other rules, state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

Now every company has to set up a control room at its own and inform the departments about the complaints received by them from time to time. Simultaneously, complaints can now be reported to transport commissioner, RTO or any transport office, he added.

Replying to a question in the assembly, Khachariyawas said that complaints regarding high rent charged by Ola and Uber are being received.

The representatives of these companies have been called by giving them notice regarding the safety and security of passengers and asked to charge feasible rent, the minister said.

A large number of people commute use cab-hailing services - like Ola and Uber - and the government is serious about their security and facilities.

Ola and Uber have been instructed by the transport commissioner to set up a control room here. These cab companies will have control over the complaints coming in this control room, but from time to time, they will have to report these complaints to the transport department, he added.

