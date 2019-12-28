Spirit of Assam Accord which brought in peace should not be ruined, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Assam might return to the path of violence due to policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

Gandhi, who was addressing a public rally here, said the spirit of Assam Accord which brought peace to the state, should not be ruined.

"I fear Assam is returning to the path of violence because of the BJP's policies," he said, referring to the amended Citizenship Act.

He said the BJP and the RSS will not be allowed to attack the culture, language and identity of Assam and the Northeast.

"Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can't attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state," Gandhi added.

