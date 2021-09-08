Cabinet approves procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for IAF from Airbus Defence

The Cabinet Committee on Security today approved procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space SA, Spain, for the Indian Air Force. The C-295MW is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF. The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.

A Defence Ministry statement said the programme will provide a major boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' of the government as it offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry.

A total of 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of the signing of the contract and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within 10 years of signing of the contract.

As per the ministry, the programme is expected to generate 600 highly-skilled jobs directly, over 3,000 indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium-skill employment opportunities, with over 42.5 lakh man-hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector of India.

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. All 56 aircraft will be installed with the indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. The project will give a boost to the aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs spread over the country will be involved in the manufacturing parts of the aircraft.

The project will augment domestic aviation manufacturing, resulting in reduced import dependence and an expected increase in exports. A large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aerostructure are also scheduled to be manufactured in India.

It will involve the development of specialised infrastructure in form of hangars, buildings, aprons and taxiways. During the process of manufacturing in India, all the suppliers of TATA Consortium, which will be involved in special processes, will gain and maintain globally recognised National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Programme (NADCAP) accreditation.

Before the completion of deliveries, 'D' Level servicing facility for C-295MW aircraft is scheduled to be set up in India. It is expected that this facility will act as a regional MRO hub for various variants of C-295 aircraft, the ministry said. "In addition, the OEM will also discharge its offset obligations through direct purchase of eligible products and services from Indian Offset Partners giving a further boost to the economy," the statement added.

