scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
Top Story

Feedback

Live Update

Cabinet briefing LIVE: Cabinet approves Rs 10,683 cr PLI scheme for textile sector

Sep 08, 2021, Updated Sep 08, 2021, 2:18 PM IST

Catch all the latest updates of the media briefing on BusinessToday.In live blog

Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, are  addressing media on Cabinet decisions.

Catch all the latest updates on BusinessToday.In live blog.

 

2:31 PM (42 minutes ago)

India working on FTA with Western countries

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

India is also working on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Western countries like the UK, EU and the UAE. "We are planning to correct the tariff restrictions on Indian products. We are trying to cover this disability in the FTAs. FTAs can't be done in hurry. FTAs done in a hurried manner in the past have hurt the Indian interests. That is the reason India opted out of RCEP. Our principle for FTA is reciprocity," says Goyal.

2:29 PM (44 minutes ago)

Govt sommitted towards textile sector

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

"Textile is used in defence, health sector. India is now the second largest maker of PPE. The government is committed towards the textile sector and is holding continued deliberations with stakeholders," says Union minister Piyush Goyal

2:28 PM (46 minutes ago)

Two category identified for PLI Scheme in textile

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

Two category identified for PLI Scheme in textile:

a) investment upto 100 Cr
b) investment upto 300 Cr

 

2:27 PM (47 minutes ago)

Govt has taken initiatives for raw material availability: Goyal

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

Goyal says several initiatives like raw material availability at the right price have been taken by the government. Policy initiatives taken during the Modi regime have been unprecedented, he adds.

 

2:24 PM (49 minutes ago)

Catch live updates here

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

 

2:23 PM (51 minutes ago)

Priority to be given to firms setting up units in India

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

Piyush Goyal says the PLI scheme guidelines will focus on several factors. "Priorities to be given to those companies setting up units in aspirational districts," he adds.

2:21 PM (52 minutes ago)

PLI scheme approved to facilitate India's contribution: Goyal

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

Textile Minister Piyush Goyal says with every incremental investment in the textile sector, employment is created. "Traditionally we have invested in cotton. Today 2/3rd of global market is of man-made textile. The PLI scheme has been approved to facilitate India's contribution in this ecosystem," he adds.

2:19 PM (54 minutes ago)

7.5 lakh people to benefit directly

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

This will make Indian textile sector globally competitive. The PLI scheme will provide direct benefit to over 7.5 lakh people.

2:17 PM (56 minutes ago)

Cabinet nod to Rs 10,683 cr PLI scheme in textile

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

Cabinet has given its approval to PLI Scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore in textile, India Today reported citing sources. The Rs 10,683 crore package has been approved for 10 different products for a period of five years.

 

2:05 PM (1 hour ago)

Cabinet briefing to start soon

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

Cabinet briefing is being held at the National Media Centre, New Delhi.

 